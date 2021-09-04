Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $163.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.42. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $175.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 299,747.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,340,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,873 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

