Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OIA opened at $8.34 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

