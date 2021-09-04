Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,892,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.57. 24,624,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $382.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.91 and a 200 day moving average of $341.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

