Investors Buy High Volume of Ferroglobe Call Options (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 26,023 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,508% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,618 call options.

Shares of GSM opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.98. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 100.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 236.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 417,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.