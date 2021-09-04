Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 8,207 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the typical volume of 707 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,144 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

