INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Update

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVO stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. INVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 690.33% and a negative return on equity of 333.98%. Equities analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

