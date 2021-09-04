Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day moving average of $156.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

