Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.8% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $330.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,439. The company has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.49 and its 200-day moving average is $311.37.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

