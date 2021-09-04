Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after purchasing an additional 395,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. 1,629,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,226. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

