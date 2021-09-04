Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.51.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $228.52. 1,982,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,142. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

