Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $462.55. 1,303,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,942. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $463.60. The company has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.35.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.