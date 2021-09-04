iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $131.24. 408,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,063. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.