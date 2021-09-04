iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.43

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.43 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 101371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 253.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

