iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.30

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.30 and last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.