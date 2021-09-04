iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 120.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,624 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,930,000 after buying an additional 1,267,669 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,386,653 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.83.

