iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.85 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

