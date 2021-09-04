iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Increased by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $255.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

