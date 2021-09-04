iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.81

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.81 and last traded at $163.81, with a volume of 12304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.44 and a 200-day moving average of $156.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 938,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,861 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 69,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

