iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

