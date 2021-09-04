iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 12-Month High at $296.02

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $296.02 and last traded at $295.91, with a volume of 387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

