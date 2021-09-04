iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF alerts:

DIVB opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.