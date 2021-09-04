J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $8,825,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $8,648,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $105.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

