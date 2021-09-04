J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $364,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $332.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $333.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

