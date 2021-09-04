J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,167,000 after acquiring an additional 536,015 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,601,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34.

