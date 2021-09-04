J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $355,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,452,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,644 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,670,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,079,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46,025.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 95,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares during the last quarter.

SSO stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $133.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

