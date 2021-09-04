J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Exelon by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

