J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIF. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 186,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIF opened at $13.85 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.