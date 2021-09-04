James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.64

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

