James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.64

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.