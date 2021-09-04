Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Sells $152,985.00 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 281,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

