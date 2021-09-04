Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,093. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 226.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

