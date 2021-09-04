Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.54

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 17394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $6,204,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $130,178,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,033,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

