Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.54

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 17394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80.
In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $6,204,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 over the last 90 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $130,178,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,033,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Janus International Group Company Profile (NYSE:JBI)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
