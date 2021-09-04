Jefferies Financial Group Increases OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.83

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OGI. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised OrganiGram to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.11.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$3.32 on Friday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$991.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.32.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.1109792 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.