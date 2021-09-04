John C. Koss, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KOSS opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.82 million, a P/E ratio of 309.05 and a beta of -2.67. Koss Co. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $127.45.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the first quarter worth about $527,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Koss in the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the first quarter worth about $668,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

