Jonathan Gitlin Purchases 5,000 Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at C$810,521.60.

Jonathan Gitlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jonathan Gitlin purchased 2,280 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00.

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$22.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.64 and a one year high of C$23.13.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.94.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

