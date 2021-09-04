JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to “Buy”

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UCBJF. UBS Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price target for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.28.

Shares of UCBJF opened at $114.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.57. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $116.81.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

