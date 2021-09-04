JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares (JETI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on October 15th

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares (LON:JETI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JETI opened at GBX 157 ($2.05) on Friday. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 107.44 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.60. The firm has a market cap of £248.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares Company Profile

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

