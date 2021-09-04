Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $416.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.11. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Moderna by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
