Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $416.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.11. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Moderna by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.