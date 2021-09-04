JulSwap (JULD) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.87 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and approximately $657,118.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00151452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00190278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.53 or 0.07839089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.89 or 0.99705903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.41 or 0.00993840 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,166,840 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.