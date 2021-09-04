Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) versus Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) Head to Head Contrast

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ezenia! and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks 4.49% 8.78% 4.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ezenia! and Juniper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks $4.45 billion 2.12 $257.80 million $1.06 27.34

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ezenia! and Juniper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A Juniper Networks 1 3 5 0 2.44

Juniper Networks has a consensus price target of $28.89, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

