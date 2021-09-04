Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

