Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total value of $2,555,581.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total value of $2,477,727.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.14, for a total value of $2,406,238.00.

ZM opened at $298.29 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

