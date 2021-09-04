Kenneth R. Brotman Sells 59,867 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,214,102.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FNKO opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $977.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.
About Funko
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
