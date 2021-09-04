KeyCorp Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2021 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $155.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $106.54 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

