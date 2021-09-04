Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 847,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 577,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 76,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE KRC opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.