Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

