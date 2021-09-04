Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $345,984.01

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $345,984.01 and approximately $479,838.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

