Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

