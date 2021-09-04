Klimatas (KTS) Price Down 44.6% Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $7,603.20 and $48.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

