KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNBE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

KNBE stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. Equities analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $183,063.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $59,048.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,929,636 shares of company stock worth $138,624,202.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

