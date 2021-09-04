Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS KBEVF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Koios Beverage has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06.
Koios Beverage Company Profile
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.