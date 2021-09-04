Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KBEVF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Koios Beverage has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06.

Koios Beverage Company Profile

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

